DeTect: Amartya Sen is doing fine; family confirms on X

UNITED STATES: A malicious rumour that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had passed away had gone viral. A tweet by an account named after the winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics 2023, Claudia Goldin, tweeted the news first.

“A terrible news. No words”, read the tweet. Alt News reached out to Dr Sen’s daughter, Antara Dev Sen, who informed us that he’s doing fine. His other daughter, Nandana Sen, took to Twitter to say, “Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news. Baba is totally fine.”