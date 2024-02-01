Begin typing your search...

DeTect: Alwar family feud over property given communal spin

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-01 01:31:04.0  )
DeTect: Alwar family feud over property given communal spin
Screengrab of the viral video

CHENNAI: A video of some men beating up others with sticks has gone viral on social media with the claim that Muslims were assaulting Hindus in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Several users have tweeted the same video and amplified the viral claim, in the backdrop of the Ram Temple ceremony.

AltNews ran a check and found that footage of a physical altercation that took place between two factions of the same Hindu family has gone viral on social media, and users had given it a false communal spin.

