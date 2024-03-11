Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 March 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-11 00:32:52.0  )
DeTect: Akhilesh Yadav’s photo shared with false angle
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple

NEW DELHI: An image of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple has gone viral. Users claimed it shows the duo paying respects at the burial site of slain gangsters Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, assassinated in Prayagraj, UP, while in police custody.

Some users referred to Akhilesh and Dimple as son and daughter-in-law of Atiq. AltNews found the image shot in 2022, was of the couple paying tributes to late Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s father and former chief of the Samajwadi Party.

NationalSamajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavDimpleViral Photo
DTNEXT Bureau

