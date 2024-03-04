Begin typing your search...

DeTect: AIMIM leaders targeted with communal barbs

A user posted an image of Rizwana and Pathan and claimed that Pathan’s sister was also his wife and stepmother.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 March 2024 12:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-04 00:16:13.0  )
DeTect: AIMIM leaders targeted with communal barbs
X

NEW DELHI: Last month, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Mumbai’s women’s wing president Rizwana Khan filed a police complaint against a few Twitter handles for sharing derogatory claims about herself and her party colleague Waris Pathan.

A user posted an image of Rizwana and Pathan and claimed that Pathan’s sister was also his wife and stepmother. AltNews found that Waris is married to Gazala Pathan who is a women’s rights activist. The claims of him being related to Rizwana Khan are false and baseless.

NationalAll India Majlis-e-Ittehadul MuslimeenAIMIMWomen's WingRizwana KhanWaris Pathan
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X