DeTect: Abdul Salim’s arrest unrelated to Bengaluru cafe case

BENGALURU: A low-intensity blast triggered by an IED at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru made headlines recently. The police identified a suspect using CCTV footage while the Home Ministry handed over the probe to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A netizen posted that NIA arrested an ‘Islamist terrorist’ Abdul Salim, a PFI member, in connection with this case. AltNews found this data was unsubstantiated. Salim was an accused in the Nizamabad PFI case and was arrested in connection with the same.