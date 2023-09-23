DeTect: A video of a school classroom has gone viral an

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Sep 2023 1:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-23 01:15:32.0  )
Screen grab of viral video

CHENNAI: A video of a school classroom has gone viral and it features a few male students bullying a female student in hijab.

A few netizens shared the video saying, “This is a college where Hindu boys and girls study together. See how boys with Sanghi mentality treat Muslim girls.”

AltNews found the female student was from a middle school at Purworejo — a town in Java, Indonesia.

The three boys who bullied the girl were charged under the Child Protection Act and faced a penalty of 3.5 years.

viral videobullyingSanghiMuslim girlsChild Protection ActPurworejoAltNews
DTNEXT Bureau

