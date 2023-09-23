DeTect: A video of a school classroom has gone viral an

Begin typing your search...
A video of a school classroom has gone viral
CHENNAI: A video of a school classroom has gone viral and it features a few male students bullying a female student in hijab.
A few netizens shared the video saying, “This is a college where Hindu boys and girls study together. See how boys with Sanghi mentality treat Muslim girls.”
AltNews found the female student was from a middle school at Purworejo — a town in Java, Indonesia.
The three boys who bullied the girl were charged under the Child Protection Act and faced a penalty of 3.5 years.
