DeTect: A video of a school classroom has gone viral an

CHENNAI: A video of a school classroom has gone viral and it features a few male students bullying a female student in hijab.

A few netizens shared the video saying, “This is a college where Hindu boys and girls study together. See how boys with Sanghi mentality treat Muslim girls.”

AltNews found the female student was from a middle school at Purworejo — a town in Java, Indonesia.

The three boys who bullied the girl were charged under the Child Protection Act and faced a penalty of 3.5 years.