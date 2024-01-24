DeTeact: Ram’s image projected on Burj Khalifa was doctored

AYODHYA: In connection with the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, two images showing the projection of the figure of the deity Ram on the Burj Khalifa building have gone viral on social media.

AltNews found that the images had been circulated against the backdrop of Ram Navami celebrations in April 2023 as well. Several fact-checking outlets have debunked the viral image as being morphed. A spokesperson for Burj Khalifa confirmed that the viral image was not authentic.