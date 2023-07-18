Debunked: Video of burning church not from Manipur

Begin typing your search...

The incident occurred at Drosnay, a commune in the Marne department in north-eastern France.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 July 2023 7:15 PM GMT
CHENNAI: A recent video features a church set ablaze. A part of the building is seen collapsing under the impact. A Twitter user claimed that the burning church was the 300-year-old St. Joseph’s Church in Sugnu, Imphal in Manipur. BJP’s extremists had set it on fire, he claimed. AltNews ran a check and found that the footage pertains to a historic half-timbered church in the Marne, that was destroyed by fire. The incident occurred at Drosnay, a commune in the Marne department in north-eastern France.

