Debunked: Twitter user not accused of assault

NEW DELHI: The admin of the parody handle @RoflGandhi, Sunil Sharma, recently came under fire with netizens claiming he was accused of rape. According to some posts, Sharma is facing charges under IPC Section 376 in Delhi. AltNews reached out to the handle @RoflGandhi_ who provided his Aadhaar details.

When compared alongside the personal details of Sunil Sharma, the man who was accused in a sexual assault case, it was found that there was mismatch in the fathers’ name and addresses. The real accused in the case is a different person with the same name.