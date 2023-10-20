Debunked: Israeli envoy tearing up human rights report

NEW DELHI: A purportedly recent clip of an Israeli representative tearing a 20-page UN report documenting Israel’s violation of human rights has gone viral.

The editor of a propaganda outlet lauded the move, saying terrorists have no human rights.

He said if the world stands against jihadists, terrorism can be eradicated.

AltNews found that an old video of Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan tearing up a UNHRC report during a special session in October of 2021, had been shared in the backdrop of the recent conflict.