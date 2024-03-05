De Tect: UP not first to open a e-police station in all districts

UTTAR PRADESH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently inaugurated cyber crime police stations in 57 districts. Earlier there were only 18 Cyber Crime Police Stations, but now they have been established in a total of 75 districts.

At the event, Adityanath claimed UP is the first state to have a cyber police station in every district. AltNews found that in a news report from Nov 3 2016, a national daily detailed the opening of cyber police stations in all districts of Maharashtra. The state had converted 42 cyber crime labs into cyber police stations.