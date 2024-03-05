Begin typing your search...

De Tect: UP not first to open a e-police station in all districts

Adityanath claimed UP is the first state to have a cyber police station in every district. AltNews found that in a news report from Nov 3 2016.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 March 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-05 00:30:21.0  )
De Tect: UP not first to open a e-police station in all districts
X

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UTTAR PRADESH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently inaugurated cyber crime police stations in 57 districts. Earlier there were only 18 Cyber Crime Police Stations, but now they have been established in a total of 75 districts.

At the event, Adityanath claimed UP is the first state to have a cyber police station in every district. AltNews found that in a news report from Nov 3 2016, a national daily detailed the opening of cyber police stations in all districts of Maharashtra. The state had converted 42 cyber crime labs into cyber police stations.

National
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X