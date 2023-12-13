De Tect: Photo of assaulted woman shared with Ramrajya angle

UTTAR PRADESH: A photo of a woman with her hands tied, mouth gagged, has gone viral with the claim that the assault took place in Deoria, UP. Several users called into question the deteriorating law and order situation in the state,

saying, “In what sense is this Ramrajya? The government is failing, even as the CM clings to his seat. AltNews found that the incident occurred in 2022 in UP, and the main accused has been arrested by Deoria Police.