DeTect: Image of Kerala’s Onam special train is AI-generated

TRIVANDRUM: A picture of a train painted in bright floral patterns arriving at the ‘Kasaragod-Trivandrum’ station has gone viral. It is being shared with the claim that it is the Vande Bharat Express decorated for Onam.

In the picture, the sides of the railway tracks can be seen elaborately decorated with flowers. AltNews found that the image was generated using AI tools. Its likeness was inspired by a stock image of a train from Kyoto which is available on the internet.