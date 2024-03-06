De Tect: Doctored image shared as turnout at RJD’s Patna rally

PATNA: An image depicting a crowd has gone viral with the claim it shows the gathering at the Rashtriya Janta Dal’s (RJD) rally in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on March 3.

Several INDIA bloc politicians were present at the meeting, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The image was captioned: “Tsunami of crowd at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Over 12 lakh people joined the rally today.” AltNews found that the viral image is a photoshopped one and has been in circulation for at least seven years.