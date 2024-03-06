Begin typing your search...

De Tect: Doctored image shared as turnout at RJD’s Patna rally

INDIA bloc politicians were present at the meeting, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. The image was captioned: “Tsunami of crowd at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 March 2024 12:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-06 00:30:50.0  )
Representative Image

PATNA: An image depicting a crowd has gone viral with the claim it shows the gathering at the Rashtriya Janta Dal’s (RJD) rally in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on March 3.

Over 12 lakh people joined the rally today.” AltNews found that the viral image is a photoshopped one and has been in circulation for at least seven years.

Nationalimage depictingPatnaRashtriya Janta DalRJDGandhi MaidanIndia BlocRahul Gandhi
DTNEXT Bureau

