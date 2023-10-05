Bengali reporter’s arrest turns focus on police excesses

CHENNAI: Days after the arrest of an ABP reporter Debmalya Bagchi in Kharagpur, questions were raised about police action against the scribe and the credibility of the complaint against him.

Debmalya has written on issues like sand mafia, hooch cycle, railway mafia in West Midnapore fearlessly.

Recently, a recording of a telephone call between the complainant and a journalist has surfaced, where the former admits that the allegations brought by her against the ABP reporter are fictitious and that she acted ‘out of anger’. Bagchi still remains imprisoned.