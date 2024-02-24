BAPS mandir is not the first Hindu shrine in UAE

CHENNAI: PM Modi recently visited Abu Dhabi, where he inaugurated the BAPS Mandir.

Soon, the official handle of the Ministry of Culture shared a video clip that said: “Witness the momentous opening of the first Hindu temple in the UAE. Modi’s visit is filled with reverence and spirituality.”

AltNews found that the claim that BAPS temple is the first-ever Hindu temple in UAE is false.

The first was the Shri Krishna Haveli, built in 1958. The BAPS temple is the first stone temple in all of the Middle East.