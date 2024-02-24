Begin typing your search...

BAPS mandir is not the first Hindu shrine in UAE

The official handle of the Ministry of Culture shared a video clip that said: ''Witness the momentous opening of the first Hindu temple in the UAE''

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 Feb 2024 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-24 01:30:32.0  )
Screengrab of the clip shared by official handle of the Ministry of Culture

CHENNAI: PM Modi recently visited Abu Dhabi, where he inaugurated the BAPS Mandir.

Soon, the official handle of the Ministry of Culture shared a video clip that said: “Witness the momentous opening of the first Hindu temple in the UAE. Modi’s visit is filled with reverence and spirituality.”

AltNews found that the claim that BAPS temple is the first-ever Hindu temple in UAE is false.

The first was the Shri Krishna Haveli, built in 1958. The BAPS temple is the first stone temple in all of the Middle East.

DTNEXT Bureau

