Annamalai’s gun comments shared sans context

NEW DELHI: A clip from a speech by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has gone viral.

In the clip, he is heard saying in Tamil, “(If) there are guns with you, there are bullets, and if there is Modi to issue the orders, you can take a shot. BJP will take care of the rest in TN.”

Netizens alleged that Annamalai was promoting vigilantism in the State.

Alt News found the speech was delivered in February this year at a protest rally organised after the death of an Indian Army soldier allegedly from a thrashing by a DMK councillor.