AI images of The Rock shared with false context

Several users have shared the image claiming that the actor performed ‘Aarti’ as per Hindu rituals.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jun 2023 2:36 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: Images of Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne ’The Rock’ Johnson have gone viral on social media showing him dressed as a Hindu priest inside a temple offering prayers. Several users have shared the image claiming that the actor performed ‘Aarti’ as per Hindu rituals. Alt News ran a reverse search and found that these images were created by an Ahmedabad-based photographer using artificial intelligence-based programmes.

First published on www.altnews.in

Truth exposed
