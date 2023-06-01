Begin typing your search...
AI images of The Rock shared with false context
Several users have shared the image claiming that the actor performed ‘Aarti’ as per Hindu rituals.
NEW DELHI: Images of Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne ’The Rock’ Johnson have gone viral on social media showing him dressed as a Hindu priest inside a temple offering prayers. Several users have shared the image claiming that the actor performed ‘Aarti’ as per Hindu rituals. Alt News ran a reverse search and found that these images were created by an Ahmedabad-based photographer using artificial intelligence-based programmes.
First published on www.altnews.in
