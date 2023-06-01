AI images of The Rock shared with false context

NEW DELHI: Images of Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne ’The Rock’ Johnson have gone viral on social media showing him dressed as a Hindu priest inside a temple offering prayers. Several users have shared the image claiming that the actor performed ‘Aarti’ as per Hindu rituals. Alt News ran a reverse search and found that these images were created by an Ahmedabad-based photographer using artificial intelligence-based programmes.

First published on www.altnews.in