Aerial view of Golden Temple shared with false angle

NEW DELHI: An aerial view of the Golden Temple has gone viral with the claim there are 11 churches around the Golden Temple complex that are funded by Canada.

These churches have been marked in the photo using red arrows.

A user said, “All these churches surrounding Golden Temple, funded by Canada-based evangelical groups. And Khalistanis have a problem with India?” AltNews found that in the zoomed-out view, it looks like the churches are in close proximity to the Temple complex. This is not the case in reality.