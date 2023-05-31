2021 farmers’ stir visual falsely linked to wrestler

NEW DELHI: An image purportedly that of Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik shot during the wrestlers’ protest, shows her pinned to the ground by a police official, who uses his boots to keep her head down. The viral image was shared by an AAP MLA, who compared the India administration to the Taliban and questioned the state of affairs in the country. Alt News found the person pinned to the ground is Ranjit Singh, a farmer from Punjab. The photo was shot on January 29, 2021 near Singhu border.

First published on www.altnews.in