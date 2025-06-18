TN govt swiftly addressed mango farmers' concerns, says MRK Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday issued a strong rebuttal to AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami's criticism regarding the plight of mango farmers in Krishnagiri district, asserting that the issue has been decisively resolved through government intervention.

"In the last three years, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, the Dravidian Model government has prioritised farmers' welfare through a dedicated agriculture budget and renamed the department to Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Department. In contrast, the AIADMK regime endorsed the anti-farmer farm laws of the Union government," the Minister said in a statement.

Aiming Palaniswami, Panneerselvam said, "Unable to accept that farmers are prospering under this government, the opposition leader continues to mislead the public with baseless statements. His sudden concern for mango farmers is nothing but political theatre."

He explained that favourable climatic conditions this year led to a bumper mango harvest, particularly the Bengaluru variety used for pulp. This oversupply temporarily stalled procurement. We immediately directed Krishnagiri Collector to initiate talks with pulp manufacturers," he said, adding that two rounds of negotiations culminated in a high-level meeting on June 16, ensuring companies resumed procurement at fair prices.

"Mango pulp production has now commenced. Farmers are selling at remunerative rates and procurement will continue till mid-August," he said, accusing opposition parties of attempting to politicise an already resolved issue.