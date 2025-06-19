EPS announces hunger strike in Krishnagiri in support of mango farmers

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced that his party would launch a hunger strike at Krishnagiri district on Friday, demanding that the DMK government come forward to solve the issues of mango farmers, who incurred a loss.

Pointing out that after paddy and sugarcane, mangoes are also cultivated in a larger area in the state, Palaniswami, in a statement, said that especially in Krishnagiri, the mangoes were cultivated in 35,000 hectares.

"From the total area, three lakh mangoes were produced and of which two lakh mango pulp were generated," he added.

Pointing out that this year the prices of mangoes went down drastically, the AIADMK leader claimed that mango farmers in Krishnagiri were put into hardship.

"Though the farmers have given a petition to the collector for providing compensation, till now no action has been taken to solve the issue," he said.

The leader of the opposition in the Assembly also claimed that the farmers complained that the mango pulp producers were ready to pay only between four and five rupees per kilo of mangoes.

"However, the farmers were requesting to give Rs 13 per kg and to provide compensation of Rs 30,000 each for all the affected farmers," he said, adding "till now their requests were not considered".

Palaniswami said, therefore, the AIADMK will hold a one-day hunger strike on Friday from 9 am to 5 pm near Krishnagiri, demanding that the state government immediately solve the issues of mango farmers.







