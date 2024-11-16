NIA files charge sheet against HuT members for radicalising youth in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday charge sheeted six accused in a Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) case involving radicalisation of gullible youth in Tamil Nadu as part of a conspiracy of the prescribed terrorist organisation to establish the Islamic Caliphate in India.

The key conspirators named in the charge sheet are Dr Hameed Hussain, Ahmad Mansoor, Abdur Rahman, Mohamed Maurice, Khadar Nawaz Sheriff, and Ahmed Ali. NIA investigation had revealed that the accused were key leaders and members of HuT, and had been tasked with organising recruitment drive meetings with religious heads/ulemas/imams.