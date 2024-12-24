HuT terror case: Duo conspired to undertake terrorist acts in Tamil Nadu, claims NIA in charge sheet

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted two accused in a terror conspiracy case involving the Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT), a terrorist organisation.

According to the charge sheet that was filed before the NIA Special Court, Poonamallee, Abdul Rehman (also spelt Abdul Rahman) and Mujibur Rehman alias Mujibur Rahman Altham Sahib have been charged under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for conspiring and preparing to undertake terrorist acts to promote the HuT ideology in Tamil Nadu and other places.

In the charge sheet, the premier agency said its investigations have revealed that the accused had conspired with self-styled office bearers of the fundamentalist organisation to propagate the outfit's ideology, aimed at establishing Islamic Caliphate in India and enforcing the Sharia-based draft constitution written by HuT founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

The press note from the NIA claimed that during the inquiry, it found that the accused were actively involved in recruiting Daris/students to HuT's secret classes. They had also conducted religious exposition classes (called Bayan) and had made several short films to further the organisation's anti-India ideology, which were circulated on social media platforms.

Further, they allegedly organised an exhibition to showcase the military might of Islamic nations that would be invited (Nussrah) to overthrow the legally established government in India through violent jihad and war, the note claimed.