Devotees cannot climb Tiruvannamalai hill this year for Maha Deepam, says PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: As more rains are predicted due to the formation of a new low-pressure area, devotees are barred from climbing the hills near Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on the occasion of Maha Deepam (December 13) this year.

The decision comes after a soil inspection was conducted at the hills along the temple from December 7 to 9 by the eight-member expert committee headed by Professor K Premalatha, head of the Centre for Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering at Anna University.

The Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu, on Wednesday, said, “According to the report submitted by the committee, a large number of people cannot climb the hills due to its present condition. Therefore, the permission is denied.”

The minister said the Tiruvannamalai district collector will make a formal announcement soon.

The administration had initially planned to issue passes for 2,500 people to climb the hills during the Maha Deepam festival. The reconsideration comes in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal’s landfall when seven people, including children, were stuck in a devastating landslide in the district. The decision was withdrawn after getting the report from the committee. A senior official also said that the path of the hills was too slippery since the rains had started again in the district.