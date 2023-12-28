Zonal tahsildar held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe for release of patta

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths on Wednesday arrested a zonal tahsildar for accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 for releasing patta in Tiruchy. According to DVAC, G Krishnan (40), a small-time businessman from Mursiri applied for patta for two pieces of land owned by his mother in the month of February at Musiri taluk office.

Since there was no intimation, Krishnan approached the VAO Vijayasekar and inquired about the status of his application. The VAO told Krishnan that the Zonal tahsildar should visit the land prior to processing the patta. In the month of November, the VAO took Musiri Zonal Tahsildar Thangavel and inspected the land and the tahsildar asked Krishnan to visit him in the taluk office.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, Krishnan went to the taluk office and approached the tahsildar Thangavel and asked about the status of his application. However, Thangavel demanded Rs 30,000 for processing the applications for two pattas. After negotiation, Thangavel asked Krishnan to pay Rs 25,000.

Krishnan approached the Tiruchy DVAC and lodged a complaint. The DVAC registered a case and a team led by the DSP Manikandan caught Thangavel red-handed while accepting the bribe and arrested him.