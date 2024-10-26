Zero-traffic system implemented for TVK conference at Vikravandi

CHENNAI: To manage the anticipated congestion, a zero-traffic system will be implemented on the National Highway near the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) conference venue, according to reports from Maalaimalar.

This system has been executed to prohibit access to outside vehicles, allowing only those directly related to the conference.

The conference is set to take place on Sunday in V Salai near Vikravandi.

Currently, V Salai is experiencing normal traffic flow, with thousands of vehicles using the highway.

However, with the expected arrival of over 300,000 additional vehicles for the conference, significant congestion is anticipated.

Since, the conference stage area is located adjacent to a major road this would further contribute to potential traffic issues.

Additionally, alternative routes have been arranged for vehicles traveling from Chennai to Tiruchy.

Vehicles departing from Chennai will be redirected at Tindivanam, while those coming from Tiruchy will be redirected near Gingee.

Authorities have warned that these traffic changes may lead to increased travel times of 15 to 20 minutes.