TVK conference gets Google Maps location, easy for volunteers and cadres to reach

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) conference that is scheduled to take place on Sunday gets its location on Google Maps where volunteers and followers can reach the venue without any issues, according to Daily Thanthi reports

It is also reported that TVK president Vijay. a week before urged pregnant women, children, persons with ailments and senior citizens not to take part in his party's first-ever state conference in V Salai village near Vikravandi.

He also appealed to all the cadre reaching the conference to travel safely.

"Political order and traffic rules must be followed along the travel routes, and cadres should behave well. We should always be an example to others," Vijay said in a letter to his party men.

(With inputs from Bureau)