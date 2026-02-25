Zero awaiting DMK, Edappadi hits back

Addressing the public in the Maduravoyal constituency as part of his Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhgathai Meetpom campaign tour, Palaniswami alleged that Stalin had announced Rs 5,000 in financial assistance in advance due to fear of electoral defeat. He claimed the Rs 5,000 assistance scheme was “not a super hit,” and said his promise of providing Rs. 10,000 would prove to be the real “super hit” among voters.



Palaniswami further alleged that under the DMK government, several schemes existed only on paper and that many announcements had not been implemented. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he remarked that Stalin deserved a “Nobel Prize” for naming schemes without executing them.