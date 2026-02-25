Zero awaiting DMK, Edappadi hits back

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday countered Chief Minister MK Stalin's jibe equating the AIADMK-led front as a “zero alliance,” asserting instead that the DMK would score “zero” in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Addressing the public in the Maduravoyal constituency as part of his Makkalai Kaapom, Tamizhgathai Meetpom campaign tour, Palaniswami alleged that Stalin had announced Rs 5,000 in financial assistance in advance due to fear of electoral defeat. He claimed the Rs 5,000 assistance scheme was “not a super hit,” and said his promise of providing Rs. 10,000 would prove to be the real “super hit” among voters.
Palaniswami further alleged that under the DMK government, several schemes existed only on paper and that many announcements had not been implemented. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he remarked that Stalin deserved a “Nobel Prize” for naming schemes without executing them.
He also criticised Stalin for portraying the upcoming polls as a contest between Tamil Nadu and the NDA, arguing that the election is for the State Assembly, not a national contest.
Alleging that Tamil Nadu had become a hub of protests under the DMK regime, Palaniswami claimed the ruling party was dependent on its alliance partners for survival. He further accused parties within the DMK alliance of functioning like “slaves” to the DMK leadership.
Stating that the AIADMK alliance was united with the sole objective of defeating the DMK, he expressed confidence that the people would vote the ruling party out of power.
Questioning the stability of the DMK–Congress alliance, he said reports of differences between the two parties frequently surfaced. Listing issues faced by the public, Palaniswami referred to rising prices, increased property tax, and higher construction material costs.
Alleging financial mismanagement, he claimed Tamil Nadu had become the leading State only in borrowing and claimed that the State’s debt had risen to nearly Rs 5 lakh crore over the past five years due to corruption under the DMK government.