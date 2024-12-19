YouTuber Savukku Shankar remanded in custody in ganja possession case

CHENNAI: YouTuber Savukku Shankar was arrested in Chennai on Tuesday evening by a Special Police Team from Theni district to execute a Non Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued by a Special Court in Madurai in connection with a pending ganja case against him.

He was taken to Madurai on Wednesday and produced before the Special Court for NDPS cases and remanded in judicial custody for two days.

He was later lodged in Madurai Central prison this afternoon.

The Court had issued the NBW as he failed to appear before it for attending the proceedings. It may be recalled that the con- troversial YouTuber was earlier arrested in May this year, in two cases--one pertaining to offensive remarks against women by the Coimbatore police and possession of 2.6 kg ganja, by the Theni district police.

They also arrested one Mahendran at Kamudi in Ramanathapuram on charges of supplying Ganja to Shankar, whose two other associates, Ramprabhu and Rajarathinam, were also arrested and ganja seized from them.

Shankar was granted conditional bail by the Special Court in all these cases in September and came out of prison.

However, in the pending ganja case, he failed to appear before the court to attend the proceedings following which the NBW warrant was against him, leading to his arrest.