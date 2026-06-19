YouTuber Savukku Shankar moves MHC for CBI investigation against DVAC chief ADGP Arun

Despite these serious judicial findings, the State government has not initiated any action against the officer, Shankar contended. He argued that the continued inaction of the authorities, despite clear judicial censure, has created a reasonable apprehension that no fair or impartial inquiry would be conducted by State agencies.

According to Shankar, this apprehension was further strengthened by the fact that Arun currently heads the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police.

Shankar stated that despite sending representations to the concerned authorities raising these apprehensions, he received no response. He therefore approached the Madras High Court seeking an independent CBI investigation and a report from the agency for appropriate action against the senior officer.