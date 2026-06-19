YouTuber Savukku Shankar moves MHC for CBI investigation against DVAC chief ADGP Arun

CHENNAI: YouTuber A Shankar, popularly known as Savukku Shankar, approached the Madras High Court seeking a CBI probe against senior IPS officer A Arun, the current head of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), citing recent adverse remarks made against him by the High Court.
In his petition, Shankar submitted that while quashing a detention order passed by ADGP Arun, who was then the commission of Chennai city police, a Division Bench had found that the order was issued for extraneous reasons. The bench had also observed that the officer was habituated to passing such detention orders, which were subsequently set aside by the courts.
He also pointed out that the High Court had earlier quashed a detention order passed by Arun and imposed costs of Rs 50,000.
Despite these serious judicial findings, the State government has not initiated any action against the officer, Shankar contended. He argued that the continued inaction of the authorities, despite clear judicial censure, has created a reasonable apprehension that no fair or impartial inquiry would be conducted by State agencies.
According to Shankar, this apprehension was further strengthened by the fact that Arun currently heads the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police.
Shankar stated that despite sending representations to the concerned authorities raising these apprehensions, he received no response. He therefore approached the Madras High Court seeking an independent CBI investigation and a report from the agency for appropriate action against the senior officer.