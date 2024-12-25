YouTuber Savukku Shankar gets conditional bail in ganja case

Begin typing your search...

    25 Dec 2024
    CHENNAI: The special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in Madurai on Tuesday granted conditional bail to jailed YouTuber Savukku Shankar.

    The YouTuber has been accused of possessing ganja and the Palanichettipatti police in Theni district on May 4, booked him and two of his associates under the NDPS Act for illegal possession of ganja.

    On the same day, a special team of police from Coimbatore arrested Shankar in Theni after he was charged for passing derogatory remarks against women cops.

