YouTuber Savukku Shankar gets 3-year jail term for defaming woman newsreader

Former Sun TV news reader and advocate Mahalakshmi had first lodged a complaint against Shankar in 2013, alleging that he had published defamatory remarks about her on his website 'Savukku'.

Subsequently, she filed a case before the magistrate against Shankar and his associates, accusing them of threatening and defaming her.

During the hearing, Mahalakshmi's lawyer argued that Shankar was deliberately spreading defamatory content against her and issuing threats, and sought legal action.