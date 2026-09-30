YouTuber Savukku Shankar gets 3-year jail term for defaming woman newsreader

CHENNAI: The Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court sentenced YouTuber ‘Savukku’ A Shankar to three years imprisonment in a case relating to publishing defamatory and derogatory content and issuing threats against a news reader. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.
Former Sun TV news reader and advocate Mahalakshmi had first lodged a complaint against Shankar in 2013, alleging that he had published defamatory remarks about her on his website 'Savukku'.
Subsequently, she filed a case before the magistrate against Shankar and his associates, accusing them of threatening and defaming her.
During the hearing, Mahalakshmi's lawyer argued that Shankar was deliberately spreading defamatory content against her and issuing threats, and sought legal action.
Denying the allegations, Shankar's counsel contended that the charges and complaints levelled against him were completely false.
After perusing the arguments, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sivasakthi held Shankar guilty under section 509 IPC (words intended to insult modesty of woman) and sections of the Tamil Nadu prohibition of Harassment of women (TNPHW) Act, and sentenced the YouTuber to three years imprisonment, on Tuesday.
The judge granted him 30 days to file an appeal against the order.