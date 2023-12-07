YouTuber held over sexist content

TIRUCHY: A YouTuber from Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district was arrested by Tiruchy police on Wednesday for controversial and sexist contents that he spread on the social media.

Inba alias Inba Nidhi (24), a resident from Aranthangi in Pudukkottai has been running a YouTube channel and maintains an Instagram page under his name. He was in the habit of posting sexist comments with filthy words. Recently, he had posted a video of a minor girl’s ‘affair’ with her teacher and he had uploaded a series of posts against women.

Meanwhile, a few social activists from Tiruchy raised concerns against his videos and lodged a complaint against Inba Nidhi with the Cyber Crime police seeking action against him and deleting all his videos, as it would instill a negative thought among the youngsters. The complaint was forwarded to Tiruchy SP Varun Kumar who asked the police to register a case and arrest him.

Based on the instruction, the Tiruchy police registered a case against the YouTuber and arrested him on Wednesday