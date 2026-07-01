YouTuber, 2 DMK functionaries held for trying to 'poach' TVK's Uthangarai MLA

CHENNAI: Four persons, including YouTuber IPDS Thirunavukkarasu and two DMK functionaries from Karur, have been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to induce a TVK MLA to switch parties.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the arrests were made on Wednesday (July 1) following a complaint alleging that repeated attempts were made to negotiate with TVK MLA N Elaiyaraja from the Uthangarai Assembly constituency in Krishnagiri district.
The complaint alleged that YouTuber IPDS Thirunavukkarasu repeatedly threatened and attempted to negotiate a deal with Elaiyaraja to persuade him to switch parties. Based on the complaint, the Chennai Triplicane police arrested Thirunavukkarasu on Wednesday and subjected him to detailed interrogation.
During questioning, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly told police that two individuals from Karur had negotiated with the TVK MLA. Acting on this information, Chennai police rushed to Karur and arrested Karthik and Ramesh, two DMK functionaries who run a restaurant named Sakthi Mess.
Both are said to be close associates of former Minister V Senthilbalaji and are linked to his business operations in Karur. Karthik also serves as the deputy decretary of the DMK's sports wing.
Police are currently conducting searches at the residences of the two arrested DMK functionaries. Cash has reportedly been seized during the operation.
The Daily Thanthi report added that four persons — YouTuber Thirunavukkarasu, Naresh, Thiagarajan and Krishnan — have so far been arrested in connection with the case.
The arrests come a day after Minister Nirmal Kumar claimed that attempts were being made to topple the TVK government. Investigators suspect that three MLAs were allegedly targeted as part of the operation, with an offer of Rs 15 crore reportedly proposed to each legislator.
The arrests of two persons said to be close to Senthil Balaji have triggered political attention, and further investigation is under way.