YouTuber, 2 DMK functionaries held for trying to 'poach' TVK's Uthangarai MLA

Karur DMK functionaries arrested

During questioning, Thirunavukkarasu allegedly told police that two individuals from Karur had negotiated with the TVK MLA. Acting on this information, Chennai police rushed to Karur and arrested Karthik and Ramesh, two DMK functionaries who run a restaurant named Sakthi Mess.

Both are said to be close associates of former Minister V Senthilbalaji and are linked to his business operations in Karur. Karthik also serves as the deputy decretary of the DMK's sports wing.