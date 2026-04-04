Youths surround Vijay’s vehicle in Puducherry; police resort to mild lathi charge

According to sources, the situation intensified during the roadshow from Kalapattu to Thattanchavadi, where Vijay’s campaign vehicle was surrounded by enthusiastic supporters and moved only inch by inch. Some youths were also seen dangerously trailing the vehicle on bikes.

As the crowd became difficult to control, police personnel on security duty carried out a light baton charge to disperse the youths and clear the crowd.

The crowd was subsequently chased away, and Vijay’s campaign continued.