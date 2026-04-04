Youths surround Vijay’s vehicle in Puducherry; police resort to mild lathi charge

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed during actor-politician Vijay’s campaign in Puducherry on Saturday after police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse youths who surrounded his vehicle, according to Daily Thanthi.
Vijay, who is campaigning in support of candidates contesting on behalf of the TVK, held a roadshow in Thattanchavadi. During the campaign, a large number of youths gathered and attempted to get close to his vehicle, leading to congestion and security concerns.
According to sources, the situation intensified during the roadshow from Kalapattu to Thattanchavadi, where Vijay’s campaign vehicle was surrounded by enthusiastic supporters and moved only inch by inch. Some youths were also seen dangerously trailing the vehicle on bikes.
As the crowd became difficult to control, police personnel on security duty carried out a light baton charge to disperse the youths and clear the crowd.
The crowd was subsequently chased away, and Vijay’s campaign continued.
Earlier in the day, Vijay had left his residence in Panayur, Chennai, by road for Puducherry, with volunteers gathering along the route to catch a glimpse of him.