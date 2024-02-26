Youth’s murder in city wake-up call for govt: Activists

CHENNAI: The murder of 26-year-old G Praveen, during the late hours of Saturday in the State capital has sent shock waves among social activists and political parties, who have been demanding the government to bring legislation to eradicate killing inter-caste couples to uphold caste pride.

Social activists and forums fighting against caste discrimination and caste killings said that murder in cities like Chennai is a cause of concern. It is a wake-up call for the government that the caste fanatics and people with a regressive mindset are ready to go to any extent in the name of caste pride and upkeep it. “The government cannot remain silent anymore. It is a message,” said general secretary of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front Samuel Raj pointing out the murder of Praveen at Pallikaranai.

Such murders have been taking place in districts where people were divided on caste lines. Now, murders — honour killing/caste killings — finding new ground to flourish. It emphasises the need for exclusive legislation to tackle the issue. “So, we took out a rally from Salem to Chennaisome years ago and submitted a memorandum to then CM Edappadi Palaniswami to enact a law against honour killing. Nothing happened,” he said.

Caste-based outfits have been mushrooming in the last few years and they were backed by mainstream political parties, including the Dravidian majors. “They are not even forthcoming to include in their manifesto that they would enact a law against honour killing,” he said.

The VCK has been flagging the issue and its leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan reiterate the need for a special law. The party’s floor leader M Sinthanai Selvan flagged the issue in the Assembly and echoed the views of the party leader, but in vain.