Youthful exuberance: ‘Whistle-blowers’ debut in politics at TVK booth

CHENNAI: With the arrival of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a visible presence of youth cadres is becoming the talk of this election, almost entirely driven by actor Vijay. As terms like fanaticism and ideology-less are thrown around, a considerable new section of the youth population is having its first real taste of politics. This is about them as the campaign window for the 2026 Assembly election closes.
Unlike the left or Dravidian parties, these newcomers are finding their footing from scratch. Their journey is raw. This is just the start. For many, it is enough.
“Can any party dare to say 20-30 year olds in the state are ‘tharkuri’?” asks Dhanush (23), who has been campaigning for 20 days. At a TVK booth in Anna Nagar, many youngsters say they had no political experience before this. “Only after Vijay came, I wanted to understand what he said. That’s how I started learning politics,” says Krishna (21).
Speaking to at least 20 such cadres, most between 21 and 27, they claim not to have an aversion to politics, but more of hesitation and fear of being seen in a certain way. Vijay’s appeal, they say, made it easier to step in. “We were always his fans, now we just turned into his cadres,” adds Nagarjun (26).
The entry point was simple: attending a public meeting, knowing someone in the ward, or just walking in. But they are bolstered by the new space the party gives. “If we go to the Dravidian parties, they will treat us as slaves, here we work together and it feels good,” says a young man, earlier associated with AIADMK.
From scrolling reels to walking their own streets and sticking posters, the first days were about getting used to the act. “Asking for votes in our own street was very awkward,” says Sathya Priya (24). “First time we feel shy. But when we keep going, we get used to it.”
Some spoke about how they used to look at political workers. “When we saw people doing this before, we would make fun of them, or think something else. But now when we do it, we know others might also think the same about us,” she smiled. For many, the starting point remains personal.
Being on the ground has changed what they notice. “When we go to different streets, we see how people are living,” Dhanush says. “Even in Anna Nagar, there are places without proper light, there are patta issues. We didn’t know this before.”
Most have been here for months, dedicating themselves to the campaign. Their understanding of politics still largely revolves around Vijay. Some describe themselves as ardent fans with limited interest in politics. Yet, they now find themselves canvassing, answering questions, and at times facing issues they do not fully understand.
“I still don’t know what delimitation means, but I posted troll memes on social media for the party,” one cadre admits.
But in the process, they are stepping into spaces they had not engaged with before. Their first experience of politics – not fully formed, not always clear – is something they are now part of, in ways they were not before.