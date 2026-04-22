Youthful exuberance: ‘Whistle-blowers’ debut in politics at TVK booth

Some spoke about how they used to look at political workers. “When we saw people doing this before, we would make fun of them, or think something else. But now when we do it, we know others might also think the same about us,” she smiled. For many, the starting point remains personal.

Being on the ground has changed what they notice. “When we go to different streets, we see how people are living,” Dhanush says. “Even in Anna Nagar, there are places without proper light, there are patta issues. We didn’t know this before.”

Most have been here for months, dedicating themselves to the campaign. Their understanding of politics still largely revolves around Vijay. Some describe themselves as ardent fans with limited interest in politics. Yet, they now find themselves canvassing, answering questions, and at times facing issues they do not fully understand.

“I still don’t know what delimitation means, but I posted troll memes on social media for the party,” one cadre admits.

But in the process, they are stepping into spaces they had not engaged with before. Their first experience of politics – not fully formed, not always clear – is something they are now part of, in ways they were not before.