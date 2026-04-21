Youth tsunami will sweep away M power: Vijay

“Even if corrupt money flows like a deluge, you must step out with your families and vote for the whistle symbol alone,” he said, adding that votes for other parties would directly or indirectly aid “divisive forces”.

Rejecting opinion polls as “manufactured narratives”, Vijay claimed the electorate’s demographic profile favours TVK. “Voters below 40 number over 2.37 crore, and those up to 50 are 3.65 crore, including 1.77 crore women. These are decisive numbers,” he said, insisting the “youth wave is not a ripple, but a tsunami”.

Stepping up attacks on rivals, Vijay targeted the DMK, BJP and AIADMK, alleging a covert understanding between political opponents and accusing them of being anti-people. He questioned the credibility of leaders who avoid contesting beyond their strongholds and said such parties would ultimately “fall at the feet of national leaders” to escape corruption cases.