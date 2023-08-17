Youth tied to the train seat dies of strangulation on Rapthisagar Express

CHENNAI: A youth after started behaving unruly inside the general compartment of the Rapthisagar Express train died of strangulation after his co-passengers tied his neck to a stand seat after tying his legs and hands on Wednesday.



Railway Police came to know about the tragic incident when the train reached Chennai Central Station on its way to Kharagpur on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Parasuram Serva @ Prakash of Chattisgarh. He had reached Erode with 10 others on 15 August.

According to railway police after reaching Erode, he started behaving in an insane manner.

"He would run around shouting and roll on the floor. As his behaviour became unmanageable, those who travelled with him informed his mother. Mother had asked them to send him back. So he was traveling back home with two others when he started behaving in an insane manner inside the general compartment," police said.

To control him two persons, Ramkumar, and a minor boy, who were travelling with Prakash tied him and tried to keep him under the seat in the compartment.

As the two had tied his neck also to a part of the seat, he died of strangulation, police said after arresting Ramkumar and the minor boy.

The body of Prakash has been shifted to RGGGH for post-mortem.