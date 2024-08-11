Begin typing your search...

Youth suffers gunshot wounds in Dindigul

The injured victim has been identified as S Vellaiyan from Thalakadai village near Sirumalai.

Representative Image

MADURAI: A 20-year-old youth in Dindigul received gunshot wounds after a miscreant opened fire at him. The injured victim has been identified as S Vellaiyan from Thalakadai village near Sirumalai.

The incident occurred late Saturday night, sources said. The incident occurred when Vellaiyan was walking into a farm owned by Saveriyar (80) of Thavasimadai, at Thalakadai.

Saveriyar had warned Vellaiyan on seeing him walking down the farm but the latter was shot after a quarrel.

Dindigul SP Pradeep said the victim, who had two gun shot wounds in his body, is stable at Government Rajaji Hospital. Police have filed a case and are investigating.

