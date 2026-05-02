Youth sentiment points to change, says CPM leader Balakrishnan

CHENNAI: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo member K Balakrishnan on Saturday said the strong participation of youth in the elections reflected a growing desire for change, even as opinion surveys indicated return of DMK government and little space for the BJP in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Addressing reporters, he said the unprecedented mobilisation of young voters signalled a shift in political expectations. While a section of youth may have been drawn towards Vijay, the broader trend indicated a search for alternatives and a demand for meaningful change.