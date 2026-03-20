Youth rescued from a 150-deep gorge in the Nilgiris

COIMABTORE: A 28-year-old man who fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge at the Needle Rock View Point near Gudalur was rescued after a prolonged 12-hour operation involving multiple rescue agencies and the army early Friday morning..
According to police, Sivagurunathan from Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district, had entered a restricted area on Thursday evening in an attempt to take a selfie when he slipped and plunged into the deep ravine.
Despite sustaining severe injuries in the fall, Sivagurunathan managed to alert the hotel where he was staying and sought help. Acting swiftly, teams from the police, forest department, and fire and rescue services rushed to the location and initiated search operations, deploying drones to trace him.
Rescuers soon located the youth, who was trapped between rocks inside the gorge. However, due to his injuries, he was unable to climb up using ropes, complicating the rescue effort.
The district administration then sought assistance from the Army Training Centre in Wellington. A specialised team, accompanied by a military medical unit, reached the spot and descended into the gorge using ropes.
The team administered first aid to stabilise the injured man before securing him on a stretcher. In a coordinated effort, Sivagurunathan was carefully lifted out of the gorge at around 4 am on Friday.
District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru, Superintendent of Police NS Nisha and Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan visited the site and closely monitored the rescue operations.
He was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ooty for further treatment. Forest department officials have cautioned tourists against trespassing into restricted areas, warning that strict legal action will be taken against violators.