Youth rescued from a 150-deep gorge in the Nilgiris

According to police, Sivagurunathan from Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district, had entered a restricted area on Thursday evening in an attempt to take a selfie when he slipped and plunged into the deep ravine.

Despite sustaining severe injuries in the fall, Sivagurunathan managed to alert the hotel where he was staying and sought help. Acting swiftly, teams from the police, forest department, and fire and rescue services rushed to the location and initiated search operations, deploying drones to trace him.