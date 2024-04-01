Youth on tour to Kodaikanal slips, falls into 100-foot gorge, rescued

MADURAI: A tourist was injured after he fell into a gorge at Dolphin’s Nose, a renowned tourism spot in Kodaikanal on Sunday. The injured victim, S Thanraj and his friends from Thoothukudi were on a tour to Kodaikanal. Thanraj slipped and fell into the gorge while taking a photo near Dolphin’s Nose. It occurred at around 11.50 am, sources said.

After being alerted, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot, and spotted the victim, who was at the bottom of the gorge 100 feet below, and rescued him.

“He had head injuries, minor bruises and scrapes on his body. He was rushed to Kodaikanal Government Hospital,” district fire officer K Ganesan said.