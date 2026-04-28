Youth must respond maturely to poll outcome: High Court ex-judge

Addressing the press, he shared the concerns, pointing out troubling social media activity. While welcoming the high voter turnout in the April 23 elections, Justice N Kirubakaran delved into how children and youngsters often strongly wish for their party leaders and candidates to win, adding that they must also develop the emotional maturity to accept defeat if it turns out that way. He stressed that the younger generation should be able to handle both success and failure in a balanced manner.

The judge suggested that before vote counting begins, leaders of all political parties, actors and public figures should issue statements urging youngsters to accept election outcomes calmly.