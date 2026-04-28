Youth must respond maturely to poll outcome: High Court ex-judge

CHENNAI: Amid condemnations against TVK president Vijay for dragging kids into the poll gambit, retired Madras High Court judge N Kirubakaran has urged youngsters to handle election outcomes responsibly
Addressing the press, he shared the concerns, pointing out troubling social media activity. While welcoming the high voter turnout in the April 23 elections, Justice N Kirubakaran delved into how children and youngsters often strongly wish for their party leaders and candidates to win, adding that they must also develop the emotional maturity to accept defeat if it turns out that way. He stressed that the younger generation should be able to handle both success and failure in a balanced manner.
The judge suggested that before vote counting begins, leaders of all political parties, actors and public figures should issue statements urging youngsters to accept election outcomes calmly.
He also emphasised the responsibility of families, stating that parents should monitor how children and youngsters respond during such times. Celebrate your victory, if not, prepare for the next election, he said.
Blaming social media for the current situation, he urged the Election Commission to establish help centres to prevent untoward incidents. He clarified that his remarks were not directed at any specific group but addressed a broader public concern.
The judge's mentoring message comes in the backdrop of Tamil Nadu child rights activists and members of TN Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) condemning TVK chief C Joseph Vijay for asking children to build pressure on their parents to vote for his party, dragging in minors into poll activity, which is banned by the Election Commission. The act is considered unethical and dangerous, as the underage groups may not be in a position to handle harsh truths.
TNCRW criticised Vijay for fostering coercive, emotionally harmful, and potentially dangerous behaviour among children. It had demanded that Vijay issue an immediate public apology, remove harmful content online, and take corrective action.
Additionally, TNCRW highlighted multiple other behaviours and filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, and the Tamil Nadu Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR).