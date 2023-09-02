Youth kills 21-yr-old woman, attempts suicide in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A youth murdered a 21-year-old woman by slitting her throat and attempted suicide in Tirupur on Friday. Police said the accused Narendran (25) from Cuddalore broke into an argument with Satya Sri at a private hospital, where she works as a receptionist in Kumar Nagar around 10 am.

Narendran was involved in catering business in Coimbatore. “They were allegedly in love over the last three years after knowing each other through social media, but fell out recently.

After a wordy duel, Narendran took out a knife and slit her throat in full public view. As she collapsed of profuse bleeding, the accused also attempted suicide by slitting his throat,” police said.

The woman was rushed to Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries. Police said Narendran has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The Tirupur North police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.