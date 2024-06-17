Youth injured in Housing Board building roof collapse in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: A youth in Thoothukudi was seriously injured when a portion of the roof of a Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential unit collapsed on Sunday midnight.

The building is located in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Thoothukudi, where there are over 400 residential units.

Arun Pandiyan, who lived in the house on the third floor of the building, was asleep in his room on Sunday when the roof plaster fell on him causing serious injury.

He has been admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Residents have lodged a complaint with the Tamil Nadu Housing Board officials about the incident and demanded for appropriate action to be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.