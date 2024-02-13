Youth injured in cracker blast during temple function near Irumbalai

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old youth suffered serious burn injuries in a cracker mishap during a temple festival in Salem on Monday. Police said Sakthivel from Konganapuram was firing aerial crackers during the ‘cracker show’ organised as part of the temple festival in Sarkar Kollapatti near Irumbalai around morning. “A spark from the fired crackers had fallen on the cracker box kept on his bike.

It led to all the crackers to burst. Unfortunately, Sakthivel suffered serious burns, while his bike was completely gutted in fire,” police said. Police said Sakthivel has been admitted with serious injuries in Salem Government Hospital. The Irumbalai police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.