Youth held under Pocso Act in Mayiladuthurai for abusing 17-year-old

TIRUCHY: Mayiladuthurai police on Friday arrested a youth under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl.

Police identified the accused as A Abinath (21), a resident of Town Station Road in Mayiladuthurai.

He got acquainted with a 17-year-old girl from Tiruvarur through Instagram.

The girl along with her father on Thursday came to Mayiladuthurai All Women Police and filed a complaint against Abinath stating that he had kidnapped and sexually abused her.

Inspector Suganthi registered a case against Abinath and on Friday, the police arrested Abinath and produced him before the court. The police are also searching for five of Abinath’s friends who are involved in the offence.