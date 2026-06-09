Youth held for sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Tuesday arrested a youth under POCSO act for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Boopathi (20), a resident from Nagamangalam in Tiruchy, had an affair with the said girl and it is said that he lured her by offering gifts. One day he took her to a secluded place in the village and reportedly sexually assaulted her.
The girl who escaped , passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with the Cantonment All Women Police.
The police registered a case against Boopathi under Pocso Act and conducted an investigation and arrested him on Tuesday. He was produced before court and lodged in prison.