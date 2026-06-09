Tamil Nadu

Youth held for sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Tiruchy

Boopathi (20), a resident from Nagamangalam in Tiruchy, had an affair with the said girl and it is said that he lured her by offering gifts
Representative image of being arrested
Representative image of being arrested
Updated on

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Tuesday arrested a youth under POCSO act for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Boopathi (20), a resident from Nagamangalam in Tiruchy, had an affair with the said girl and it is said that he lured her by offering gifts. One day he took her to a secluded place in the village and reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl who escaped , passed on the information to her parents who lodged a complaint with the Cantonment All Women Police.

The police registered a case against Boopathi under Pocso Act and conducted an investigation and arrested him on Tuesday. He was produced before court and lodged in prison.

Tiruchy
Sexually assault
Youth Arrested
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